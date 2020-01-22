WORLD
1 MIN READ
Impeachment Trial: Democrats and Republicans make opening arguments
The impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump has kicked off with fierce debate from both side as to how it should proceed. In the first vote of the trial, Republicans rejected a bid by the democrats to force the White House to produce more documents and evidence. President Trump is accused of withholding military aid from Ukraine in exchange for political gain. Trump's supporters are demanding a short trial without witnesses. His opponents say that would amount to a cover up. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain has the story from the US Capitol.
Impeachment Trial: Democrats and Republicans make opening arguments
January 22, 2020
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us