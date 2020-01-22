WORLD
How Citizens United Changed US Elections
In the US, wealthy donors have always had a significant influence on politics but for almost 100 years restrictions on spending were upheld by the courts in the interests of having fair elections and preventing corruption. But by lifting campaign spending limits in the Citizens United v. FEC case, the Supreme Court's ruling significantly altered the way US elections are fought and won. Bigger Than Five looks at the trends that have emerged in the decade since Citizens United in the Five Facts.
January 22, 2020
