January 22, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Fighting Big Money in US Politics | Bigger Than Five
CleanSlateNow Action is an organisation working to eliminate the corrupting influence of big money in US politics by introducing localised campaign finance reform initiatives. We traveled to Denver, Colorado to meet with its president and local supporters as they celebrated more than a year since they passed The Democracy for The People Measure, also known as Denver's Fair Elections Act.
Fighting Big Money in US Politics | Bigger Than Five
Explore