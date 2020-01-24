WORLD
1 MIN READ
Has Venezuela’s Opposition Leader Juan Guaido Failed?
One year ago, in front of thousands of supporters, Juan Guaido declared himself Venezuela's interim president. More than 50 countries threw their support behind him and his movement started gaining momentum. Guaido promised that the days of Nicolas Maduro were numbered and that he would bring real change to the country. But the Venezuelan president remains in power and Guaido looks no closer to ousting him. So has the opposition leader failed? Guests: Diego Area Atlantic Council Associate Director for the Venezuela Programme Germania Rodriguez Poleo Journalist at Factores de Poder Paul Dobson Journalist at Venezuela Analysis
January 24, 2020
