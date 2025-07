Liberia's government struggles to deliver economic promises | Money Talks

In 2018, former footballer George Weah was elected to office as Liberia's president. The country's poor idolised him for rising from Monrovia's slums to the nation's highest office. But now many complain he is failing to live up to his promises. Philip Owira has more. #Liberia #GeorgeWeah #CurrencyCrunch