Saudi crown prince accused of breaking into Jeff Bezos' phone | Money Talks

Saudi Arabia's Mohammad bin Salman is now the prime suspect in the hacking of billionaire Jeff Bezos' phone two years ago. That's according to an investigation commissioned by Amazon's founder and the world's richest man Jeff Bezos, which has found his phone was hacked in 2018. The United Nations is demanding an immediate investigation into the hacking claims, which has been blamed on the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman. Let's get more on the story with Jody Westby in Washington. She's the CEO of the cybersecurity advisory firm, Global Cyber Risk. #JeffBezos #PhoneHacking #CyberSecurity