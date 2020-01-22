LVMH wins bid for world’s largest chunk of raw diamond | Money Talks

French luxury conglomerate LVMH has shown its quite the big spender when it comes to bling. The group splurged more than $16 billion on US label Tiffany & Co last year. Now, it's house brand Louis Vuitton has defeated rivals Cartier and Graff to get its hands on the world's second biggest chunk of raw diamond. #LVMH #RawDiamond #Cartier