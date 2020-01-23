WORLD
The Democrats begin presenting their case against President Donald Trump.
We begin here in Washington where the Democrats have begun presenting their case against President Donald Trump in the impeachment trial at the US Senate. Senators were told by House Democrats that Trump had abused the powers of his office to boost his chances of being re-elected. Trump is accused of threatening to withhold military aid to Ukraine unless Kiev announced an investigation into the son of a main political rival. From Washington our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #Trump #Impeachment #USSenate
January 23, 2020
