UN's top court to rule on Rohingya genocide accusations

On Thursday, the International Court of Justice will decide whether Myanmar's military has been committing genocide against the Rohingya. The case was filed by The Gambia and heard by 17 judges at the United Nations' highest court last month. Myanmar's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, was present in court and denied the charges. Shamim Chowdhury has more. #Rohingya #Myanmar #AungSanSuuKyi