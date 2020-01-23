January 23, 2020
WORLD
Israel set to host the largest diplomatic event on Thursday
Macron is in Jerusalem because Israel is set to host the largest diplomatic event in its history when it convenes the fifth Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday. More than 40 heads of state will join the forum. But as Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports, some Israeli media believe, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will use the event for political gain. #Israel #Holocaust #Netanyahu
