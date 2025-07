Aegean islands hold anti-migrant protests and strikes

The North Aegean islands of Lesvos, Chios and Samos are in total lockdown as residents go on strike on Wednesday to protest the government's handling of the refugee crisis. They're demanding the closure of the islands' overcrowded refugee camps. Valentini Ana-gno-stopoulou reports from Samos. #RefugeeCrisis #Greece #AegeanIslands