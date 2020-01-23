Disgraced Hollywood mogul faces accusations of rape, assault

Dramatic opening arguments have begun in the trial of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. He denies charges of raping one woman and sexually assaulting another. The trial centers around these allegations but over 90 other women also accuse Weinstein of sexual abuse and misconduct. As William Denselow reports from New York's State Supreme Court, Weinstein could face life in prison if convicted.