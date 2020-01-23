Deutsche Welle rocked by alleged racism and bullying

German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle is under fire for alleged racism and bullying by members of staff. In a report in the Guardian, employees revealed that sexual harassment, racism, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism and severe bullying have been taking place in the news outlet. They also claim that management ignores or silences the accusers. When we tried reaching out to DW staff to discuss the accusations, most were too afraid to speak.