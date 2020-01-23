WORLD
Can Capitalism Fix The Climate Crisis?
Infamously exclusive, the Davos summit attracts everyone from CEOs to celebrities tackling subjects as diverse as crypto currency and quantum computing. And this year, is no different. But what is different is the theme, which essentially boils down to 'capitalism with a conscience.' But do the titans of industry who've gathered in the heart of the Alps really care about protecting the environment? Guests: Rachel Kyte Dean at Tufts University's Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy Rupert Read Spokesman for Extinction Rebellion
January 23, 2020
