WORLD
1 MIN READ
AUSTRALIA FIRES – The catastrophic blazes that are devastating the Aussies
Fires happen in Australia every year, but not fires like these. Experts say they warned the Australian government for decades that the country’s rising temperature and increasing droughts would spark a blaze unlike anything they’d seen before. Yet when the wildfires began to ravage the states of New South Wales and Victoria a few months ago, firefighters say they were unprepared and under-resourced. The blowback has been ferocious and has fallen mainly on the shoulders of Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Is it fair? Can any one person be to blame for such a vast calamity? Nexus investigates... #AustraliaFires #bushfires #wildfire
AUSTRALIA FIRES – The catastrophic blazes that are devastating the Aussies
January 23, 2020
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us