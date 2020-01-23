WORLD
Rohingya Genocide Case - Court: Myanmar must abide by UN genocide convention
The UN's highest court has ordered Myanmar to take urgent measures to prevent committing genocide being committed against the country's Rohingya Muslim minority. The International Court of Justice made the initial ruling on a case brought against Myanmar by The Gambia, on behalf of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation. The group accuses Myanmar and its army of trying to exterminate the Rohingya Shamim Chowdhury explains.
January 23, 2020
