Tesla first US carmaker to be valued at $100B | Money Talks

Electric carmaker Tesla has raced to the front of the American auto industry, after a surprise surge in deliveries and optimism about its foothold in the large Chinese market. It's vindication for its divisive founder Elon Musk, who is due for a hefty bonus if his company can keep up the good performance. For more, we spoke to Jim Holder in London. He's the editorial director at Autocar #Tesla #Carmaker #ElonMusk