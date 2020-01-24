WORLD
1 MIN READ
Around 300 million young children not attending school, UN says
Friday marks the International Day of Education. The day celebrates how education contributes to peace and development. According to the UN, 75 million students had their schooling interrupted by attacks in 87 countries between 2014 and 2018. TRT World's Sarah Balter has the story of one Afghan girl who was threatened by the Taliban and fled to Turkey to complete her education. #Education #Afghanistan #WarZones
January 24, 2020
