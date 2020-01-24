MEDIA ABLAZE – How Australia’s fires became a siren call for global action

In a world anxious about the effects of climate change, the story of the catastrophic fires in Australia spread around the world as quickly as the flames themselves spread through the country’s scorched bushland. The devastation has become a symbol of a potential future of extreme weather events and ecological destruction. And the story had a villain too, Australia’s Prime Minister and fossil fuels enthusiast Scott Morrison.