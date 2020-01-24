More women driving in the US trucking industry | Money Talks

More women than ever before are trucking their way across the United States to earn a living. The number of female truck drivers has increased 68 percent between 2010 and 2018. The jump is attributed, in part, to a shortage in the labour force. Our correspondent Kevin McAleese met some of the women driving that change.