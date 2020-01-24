Concerns about drop in coffee production after Taal Volcano eruption

Activity at the Taal Volcano in the Philippines has eased since it started spewing steam and ash more than a week ago. But disaster authorities say an eruption is possible within hours or days. Locals are worried about their homes and businesses. And farmers in a nearby town - that's famous for its coffee - are preparing for the worst. Mehmet Solmaz reports. #CoffeeFarms #TaalVolcano #VolcanicEruption