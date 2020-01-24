Sundance Film Festival 2020

30 years ago, a good amount of what flooded multiplexes came out of the Sundance Film Festival. While the event kicks off this week, it does so amidst a changing film industry. Director's like Quentin Tarantino, who found fame at Sundance, now must be content with Hollywood studios who are looking elsewhere. Here is a look at why. Dina Iordanova, Professor of Global Cinema 02:26 #Sundance #FilmFestival #Cinema