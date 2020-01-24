January 24, 2020
WILDLIFE TO WILDERNESS – Burnt koalas have become a symbol of Australia’s agony
One billion – that’s the often-quoted number of animals thought to have been killed by the Australian bushfires. Nothing has come to symbolize the destruction wrought more than the images of burnt koalas thirstily guzzling water and being treated in veterinary hospitals. But many species have been decimated, possibly even driven to extinction, by the fires.
