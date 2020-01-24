Businesses, governments commit to sharper emissions cuts

The annual gathering of the world's rich and powerful in the Swiss resort town of Davos has wrapped up for another year. The worsening climate crisis dominated discussions at the World Economic Forum, which this year saw corporate heavyweights and world leaders share the stage with climate activists. Policymakers have pledged to speed-up the global shift away from dirty sources of energy like coal and gas. But as Tayyibe Aydin reports, activists want to see businesses and governments do more. We spoke to Shane Hahm, who's been covering the event in Davos. #Trump #ClimateChange #Davos