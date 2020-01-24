BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Businesses, governments commit to sharper emissions cuts
The annual gathering of the world's rich and powerful in the Swiss resort town of Davos has wrapped up for another year. The worsening climate crisis dominated discussions at the World Economic Forum, which this year saw corporate heavyweights and world leaders share the stage with climate activists. Policymakers have pledged to speed-up the global shift away from dirty sources of energy like coal and gas. But as Tayyibe Aydin reports, activists want to see businesses and governments do more. We spoke to Shane Hahm, who's been covering the event in Davos. #Trump #ClimateChange #Davos
Businesses, governments commit to sharper emissions cuts
January 24, 2020
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us