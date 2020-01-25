Ivory Coast Evictions: Homes near airport demolished after stowaway's death

In Ivory Coast, up to half a million people are being forced from their homes near Abidjan International Airport. The government wants to create a buffer zone after a 14-year-old boy climbed over the wall and hid in the undercarriage of an Air France plane. He was found dead when the plane landed in Paris earlier this month. Philip Owira has more. #AbidjanInternationalAirport #StowawayChild #IvoryCoast