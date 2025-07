Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish takes five trophies including best song

Billie Eilish, an 18-year-old first time nominee, has dominated this year's Grammy Awards. The singer took home five trophies including the night's most prestigious awards. But amidst the glitz and glamour was a cloud of sadness. Melinda Nucifora has the details. #Grammys2020 #BillieEilish #SongOfTheYear