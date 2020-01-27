Basketball legend Kobe Bryant dies in a helicopter crash

Legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash en route to his sports academy on Sunday morning. The eight other people on board also died in the crash, including his 13-year-old daughter. Bryant achieved numerous records while playing for the LA Lakers in the NBA and the national team in the Olympics. Besides basketball, he was active as an entrepreneur and philanthropist. #KobeBryant #NBA #RIPMamba