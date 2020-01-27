BIZTECH
China extends holiday to curb spread of coronavirus | Money Talks
Global markets have fallen to their lowest levels in two weeks as investor worries about the new coronavirus deepen. The outbreak that began in China has killed at least 81 people and spread to more than 10 countries. Investors have been spooked after Chinese authorities admitted the virus isn't yet under control despite the unprecedented measures they've taken to contain it. With thousands of people now infected, Beijing has also announced it will extend the week- long Lunar New Year holiday. Sarah Balter reports. For more on this story, we spoke to Christian Lindmeier. He's a spokesman at the World Health Organization in Geneva. #Virus #Coronavirus #GlobalMarkets
January 27, 2020
