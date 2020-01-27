BIZTECH
Somalia plans to raise investments and cut debt | Money Talks
Years of conflict and mounting debt have ravaged Somalia's economy. Now the government wants international lenders to help it restructure or write off nearly 5 billion dollars in loans. And it's launched a five-year plan to improve Mogadishu's ability to pay its debts. The Minister for Investments and Economic Development Gamal Hassan is leading the economic reforms. TRT World's Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir caught up with him in Istanbul recently and asked him what's being done to boost investments and business. #Somalia #Debt #EconomicDevelopment
January 27, 2020
