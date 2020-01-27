January 27, 2020
Indian unemployment rises as economic growth slows | Money Talks
In India, the high unemployment rate has been a cause of worry for months. It's also seen as the biggest cause of low domestic demand, something India depends on for economic growth. The government is widely expected to offer solutions to the unemployment crisis in the upcoming budget. Radhika Bajaj reports. #India #Unemployment #EconomicCrisis
