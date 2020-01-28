Huawei might gain access to the 5G system in the UK

A decision by the British government to allow the Chinese telecoms giant Huawei access to its 5G system is expected this week. The US and Australia are just two countries who have banned Huawei from their networks, and Washington has warned London its "momentous decision" could allow the Chinese government to spy and gather data. Iolo ap Dafydd reports. #Huawei #5G #HuaweiBan