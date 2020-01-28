Turkey has significantly invested in Senegal in last decade

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is on the last leg of a three-nation tour of Africa. He's meeting his counterpart in Senegal to boost bilateral ties. The West African nation faces a host of problems with nearly half its population living below the poverty line. Aksel Zaimovic reports from Dakar on how the countries are already co-operating. #Turkey #Senegal #Economy