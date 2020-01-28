“Deal of the Century:” Trump to unveil his Middle East peace plan on Tuesday

The White House is expected to announce the details of its long-awaited Middle East peace plan on Tuesday. Last year, Washington took part in a summit to encourage investment in Palestinian industries, but the Palestinians refused to attend. They believe the plan favours Israel and are not happy about the American focus being on the economics rather than the politics of a deal. From Washington, Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. #TrumpJerusalem #PeacePlan #TrumpNetanyahu