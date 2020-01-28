WORLD
After the years of debate and delay - Brexit is on. But when the UK leaves, what happens next to the EU - should it be concerned about its future? Emmanuel Dupuy President, Institute for European Perspective & Security David Blunt Lecturer in International Politics, City University of London Auke Willems Lecturer in EU Law, University of Liverpool Dominic Walsh Policy Analyst, Open Europe Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #EU #BREXIT
January 28, 2020
