Chinese President Xi confident deadly virus can be contained | Money Talks
Facebook has become the first big US firm to tell staff to avoid travelling to China, as the death toll from the coronavirus rises to more than 100. Meanwhile, Hong Kong has become the latest city to announce travel restrictions on people moving in and out of mainland China, as governments, businesses and international health organisations scramble to contain a the coronavirus. Our correspondent Megha Chaddah is covering the story in Hong Kong and sent us this report. #China #Coronavirus #Facebook
January 28, 2020
