Senegal hopes new trade deals will lift its economy | Money Talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is on the last leg of a three-nation tour of Africa. He's meeting his counterpart in Senegal to boost bilateral ties. The west African nation faces a host of problems with nearly half of its population living below the poverty line. Aksel Zaimovic has more on how Turkey is helping Senegal.