Lebanon parliament approves 2020 budget amid economic, social unrest | Money Talks

The Lebanese government says it has found a rescue plan to prevent a financial crisis from spiraling out of control. On Monday, the parliament approved a budget plan aimed at reducing the deficit and assuring its citizens about the fiscal health of the country. But anti-government protesters aren't convinced. Laila Humairah reports. For more on this story, we were joined by Sami Nader from Beirut. He's the director of the Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs. #Lebanon #Economy #FiscalPolicy