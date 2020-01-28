WORLD
Coronavirus Latest: Death toll surpasses 100, nearly 5,000 global infections
The EU is evacuating at least 350 European citizens from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of a coronavirus outbreak. Europe has activated a disaster-response mechanism at the request of France and more flights will be mobilised in the days ahead. Only people with no symptoms will be allowed to board the rescue flights. As Natasha Hussain reports, the death toll from the virus has risen to more than 100 and almost two thousand new cases have been confirmed, raising the total infected to at least 4,500.
January 28, 2020
