A map released by the White House shows the proposed Palestinian state
A map released by the White House shows the proposed Palestinian state, with two extensions for the Gaza Strip. In the occupied West Bank, it shows about 15 Jewish settlements encircled by Palestine with a capital in East Jerusalem and a tunnel connecting it with Gaza. We are now joined by Ziad Abdelnour, who is the President & CEO at Blackhawk Partners and Member of the Board of Governors of the Middle East Forum and Former President of the Arab Bankers Association of North America. #Trump #Israel #Palestine
January 29, 2020
