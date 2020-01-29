Trump's Middle East Plan explained

Israel would be granted all of its land claims beyond what it captured in the 1967 war, contravening international law. Israel would also maintain security control over all Palestinian territories until Palestinians meet a set of conditions. Hamas in Gaza must renounce what it believes is its legitimate resistance. Palestinians would also not sue Israel at the International Criminal Court. And all of Jerusalem would belong to Israel, until Palestinians earn East Jerusalem. #TrumpMiddleEastPlan #IsraelPalestine #DealoftheCentury