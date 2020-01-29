WORLD
Turkish President Erdogan wrapped up his tour to Africa
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has wrapped up his tour to Africa. He spent three days in Algeria, Gambia and Senegal all together meeting his counterparts and renegotiating current trade deals. Turkey has increasingly been turning to Africa since 2003, following a major shift in its foreign policy. Aksel Zaimovic has more from Dakar. #Erdogan #Africa #Turkey
January 29, 2020
