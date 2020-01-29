ELECTRIC CARS: Counting the cost?

On our roads there is a drive to go green: it’s slow going so far but electric cars are the future, we are told. Could there be more bumps in the road ahead? Guests: Tim Coombs Head of Multiscale Energy, Cambridge University Paul Riley Electric Vehicle Researcher, City University of London Jillian Anable Director, UK Energy Research Centre Rohit Talwar Global Futurist & Co-founder, Fast Future Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #ElectricVehicles #cars #Autonomy #technology