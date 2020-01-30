Trump’s Middle East ‘Peace Plan’

The conflict between Israel and the Palestinians is one of the longest and most complicated. Many have tried to resolve it, but so far they've all failed and now it's Donald Trump's turn. Standing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the US president unveiled his 80 page peace proposal. He called it a win-win for both sides, but only Netanyahu was smiling. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the deal belonged in the dustbin of history, and was adamant Jerusalem was not for sale. So, rather than bringing Israel and the Palestinians closer together, has Donald Trump actually pushed them further apart? Guests: Dan Diker Former World Jewish Congress Secretary General Aida Touma-Sliman Member of the Israeli Parliament for the Joint List Party Nour Odeh Former Palestinian Authority Spokeswoman Matthew Brodsky Senior Fellow at the Gold Institute for International Strategy