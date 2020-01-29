Brexit fuels calls for second Scottish independence vote | Money Talks

The European Parliament has approved Britain's divorce deal, paving the way for the UK's exit from the bloc on Friday. Many doubts remain over the future relationship but also about what might happen to the UK itself. In Scotland 62 per cent of voters wanted to remain part of the EU and Scottish Nationalists campaigning for independence have been quick to say that Brexit is against the will of Scotland. Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Edinburgh. #Brexit #Scotland #IndependenceVote