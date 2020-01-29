Middle East 'Peace Plan': Palestinians reject President Trump's 'deal of the century

Palestinians have reacted angrily to US President Donald Trump's Middle East plan aimed at resolving the conflict with Israel. The proposals would lead to an even smaller Palestinian state than envisioned by the Oslo peace agreement in 1993. And Jerusalem would become Israel’s undivided capital. Palestinian leaders in both the Occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip have vowed to hold demonstrations against the deal but the response has been a low turnout across Palestinian cities with only sporadic protests erupting. TRT World's Iolo Ap Dafydd reports.