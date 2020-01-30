January 30, 2020
Democrats believe John Bolton could help solidify their case
The impeachment trial of Donald Trump has entered a new phase as Senators continue two days of questions about the President's conduct. There's still no agreement on whether Trump's former National Security Advisor John Bolton should be called to give evidence. North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports from Washington. #Impeachment #Trump #Washington
