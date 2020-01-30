Cultural Appropriation in the Creative Industry

Cultural appropriation has long been an issue in fashion. Runway models wear everything from Native American headdresses to Sikh-style turbans. And the latest controversy is over Japanese fashion house Comme des Garcons. And when you see it, ask yourself if this is creativity or an insult? Andy Pratt, Professor of Cultural Economy at the University of London 03:45 #creativeindustry #andypratt #fashion