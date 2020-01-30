January 30, 2020
WORLD
More cases confirmed outside China as death toll rises
The coronavirus has now spread to every region in mainland China. The death toll has risen to 170. Infections have also spread to at least 18 other countries, with the latest confirmed cases in India and the Philippines. The W-H-O is meeting on Thursday to decide whether the virus should be classified as a global health emergency. Adesewa Josh reports. #Coronavirus #China #WuhanVirus
