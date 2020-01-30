Life After the Democratic Alliance: In Conversation with Mmusi Maimane

The Newsmakers’ Imran Garda speaks with the first black leader of South Africa's mostly white Democratic Alliance party, Mmusi Maimane, about leaving the alliance after four and a half years at the helm, what he plans to do next and his vision of building what he sees as ‘one South Africa for all.’ Guest: Mmusi Maimane Former South African Democratic Alliance Leader