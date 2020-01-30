Is Hezbollah Threatening the UK’s Security?

The UK declared Hezbollah a terrorist group and now they’re freezing the organisation’s financial assets. Why is British Prime Minister Boris Johnson targeting the group now and will the ban create tensions with Iran? Guests: Jamal Ghosn Columnist at the Lebanese Newspaper 'Al Akhbar' Randa Slim Director, Conflict Resolution Program at the Middle East Institute Afzal Ashraf Expert on Terrorism and Global Security at Nottingham University